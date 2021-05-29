Caribbean Utilities (CUP) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 31st

Caribbean Utilities (TSE:CUP) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.175 per share on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 31st.

Caribbean Utilities has a one year low of C$13.25 and a one year high of C$13.40.

About Caribbean Utilities

Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd. is engaged in generating, transmitting and distributing electricity in its license area of Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands. The Company uses diesel generation to produce electricity for Grand Cayman. Its power system consists of 20 generating units, including 17 diesel engines, two gas turbines and one steam turbine with a combined capacity of approximately 160 megawatts (MW).

