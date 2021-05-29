CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Shares Sold by Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management trimmed its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings in CarMax were worth $1,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 374.2% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 12,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 9,814 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 104.2% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 13,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on CarMax from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Stephens boosted their target price on CarMax from $130.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 target price (down from $155.00) on shares of CarMax in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on CarMax from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on CarMax from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CarMax currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.50.

Shares of KMX stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $115.19. 535,072 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,242,919. The company has a market cap of $18.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $127.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.70. CarMax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.70 and a 1 year high of $138.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 3.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 185,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.47, for a total value of $24,337,726.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 392,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,546,231.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

