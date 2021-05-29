Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Insider Sells 8,599 Shares

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 8,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $520,239.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 546,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,034,210. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Derek J. Maetzold also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 26th, Derek J. Maetzold sold 14,374 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.17, for a total transaction of $994,249.58.

Shares of CSTL opened at $59.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.19. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.72 and a twelve month high of $107.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -84.41 and a beta of 0.38.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 4.74% and a negative net margin of 22.24%. The business had revenue of $22.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CSTL. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Castle Biosciences in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.29.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSTL. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 25.6% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,597,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,810,000 after purchasing an additional 528,696 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 14.0% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,353,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,119,000 after buying an additional 288,648 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,363,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,369,000 after acquiring an additional 222,089 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD boosted its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 77.2% during the 1st quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 461,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,575,000 after acquiring an additional 200,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 353.2% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 452,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,378,000 after acquiring an additional 352,568 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic solutions for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify high-risk patients with stage I and II melanomas based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

