Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,950 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $7,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PINS. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 21,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 3,516 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter worth $114,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 182.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 55,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,645,000 after acquiring an additional 35,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 1,615.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 68,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,521,000 after acquiring an additional 64,600 shares in the last quarter. 61.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PINS. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Pinterest from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Pinterest from $85.00 to $107.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price target (down from $94.00) on shares of Pinterest in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Pinterest from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.58.

Pinterest stock traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.30. 9,627,841 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,370,970. The firm has a market cap of $41.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,088.33 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.26. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.68 and a 1-year high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $485.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.49 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 4.86%. The business’s revenue was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 57,200 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.12, for a total value of $4,125,264.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,125,264. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,440 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $201,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 821,238 shares of company stock worth $57,215,834 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

