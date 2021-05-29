Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 295,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 26,831 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.69% of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF worth $7,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EWH. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Gould Asset Management LLC CA grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 25,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 61,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,513,000 after buying an additional 6,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 66,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,650,000 after buying an additional 7,538 shares in the last quarter. 58.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.10. 4,597,921 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,586,118. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF has a 1 year low of $19.50 and a 1 year high of $28.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.99.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

