Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Has $6.56 Million Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 3,666.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 121,208 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,990 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $6,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 274.7% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in Comcast by 240.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, ADE LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMCSA stock remained flat at $$57.34 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 13,018,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,331,305. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.03. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $37.77 and a twelve month high of $59.11.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 11.25%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

In other Comcast news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $233,319.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,977,335.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $39,173,949.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on CMCSA. Truist lifted their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Comcast from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Comcast from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Comcast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Cowen upgraded Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Comcast has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.86.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

