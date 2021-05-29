Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Sells 2,468 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,468 shares during the quarter. KLA accounts for about 0.6% of Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $11,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in KLA by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in KLA by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in KLA by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its position in KLA by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. 87.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other KLA news, Director Gary B. Moore purchased 377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $301.02 per share, for a total transaction of $113,484.54. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,617,357.34. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,925,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLA stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $316.89. 885,477 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,332,238. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.95. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $171.31 and a 1-year high of $359.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $321.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $294.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.23.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. KLA had a net margin of 28.77% and a return on equity of 69.63%. Equities research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.78%.

Several research firms recently commented on KLAC. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. KLA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.19.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

