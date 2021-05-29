Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Trims Position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 228,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,458 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $7,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 44,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 10,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 140,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,327,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the first quarter valued at $44,000.

EWC traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.87. 1,867,426 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,383,899. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.02. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 1 year low of $24.80 and a 1 year high of $37.98.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

