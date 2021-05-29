CBD of Denver Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDD) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

CBD of Denver Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDD) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 174,800 shares, a decrease of 70.7% from the April 29th total of 596,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,099,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

CBD of Denver stock remained flat at $$0.01 during midday trading on Friday. 21,730,720 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,859,828. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.01. CBD of Denver has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.04.

About CBD of Denver

CBD of Denver Inc engages in developing and commercializing cannabidiol (CBD) products. It is involved in the research, development, and distribution of premium hemp extract products. The company was formerly known as Verde Media Group, Inc and changed its name to CBD of Denver Inc in 2018. CBD of Denver Inc is based in Centennial, Colorado.

