CBD of Denver Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDD) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

CBD of Denver Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDD) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 174,800 shares, a decrease of 70.7% from the April 29th total of 596,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,099,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
CBD of Denver stock remained flat at $$0.01 during midday trading on Friday. 21,730,720 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,859,828. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.01. CBD of Denver has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.04.
About CBD of Denver
