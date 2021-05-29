C&C Group (OTCMKTS:CGPZF) Trading Up 15.3%

C&C Group plc (OTCMKTS:CGPZF) traded up 15.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.46 and last traded at $3.46. 211 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 4,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.00.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.29.

C&C Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CGPZF)

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes cider, beer, wine, spirits, ales, soft drinks, and bottled water in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Bulmers, Outcider, Tennent's, Magners, Clonmel 1650, Five Lamps, Heverlee, Roundstone Irish Ale, Dowd's Lane, Linden Village, Finches, Tipperary Water, Caledonia Best, Blackthorn, Olde English, Chaplin & Cork's, Orchard Pig, K Cider, Gaymers, Woodchuck, Wyders, Hornsby's brands.

