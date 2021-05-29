Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Position Boosted by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $4,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CE. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 128,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,716,000 after purchasing an additional 5,613 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celanese in the fourth quarter worth about $516,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celanese in the fourth quarter worth about $19,956,000. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celanese in the fourth quarter worth about $5,313,000. Institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John K. Wulff sold 6,000 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.82, for a total value of $922,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,910,598.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Celanese from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Celanese from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Celanese from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Alembic Global Advisors raised their price target on shares of Celanese from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Celanese from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Celanese currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.75.

Shares of CE opened at $165.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $160.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.92. Celanese Co. has a twelve month low of $81.63 and a twelve month high of $171.00.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.50. Celanese had a net margin of 34.86% and a return on equity of 30.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 13.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is 35.60%.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

