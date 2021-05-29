Celo Dollar (CUSD) Achieves Market Cap of $50.54 Million

Celo Dollar (CURRENCY:CUSD) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. Over the last seven days, Celo Dollar has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. Celo Dollar has a total market capitalization of $50.54 million and approximately $1.39 million worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Celo Dollar coin can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002789 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.56 or 0.00079632 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00005147 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002789 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00018659 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002791 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $324.26 or 0.00904231 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,296.18 or 0.09191857 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.58 or 0.00090856 BTC.

About Celo Dollar

Celo Dollar (CRYPTO:CUSD) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2018. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 50,529,434 coins. The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @carbon_money . Celo Dollar’s official website is celo.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Carbon is a non-collateralised stable coin that has two types of tokens, the Carbon stable coin and the Carbon Credit token (“Carbon Credit”). If the demand of the Carbon stable coin starts to decrease Carbon Credits are auctioned off via a reverse Dutch auction smart contract to the market participants who are willing to burn their stable coins (Carbon). On the other scenario, when the demand for the Carbon stable coin increases new minted stable coins are distributed to Carbon Credit holders on a pro-rata basis, originating downward pressure to push the price back to the peg. “

Celo Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Celo Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

