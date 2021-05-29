Cenovus Energy’s (CVE) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering restated their buy rating on shares of Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) in a report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a C$12.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on CVE. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Scotiabank upgraded Cenovus Energy from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$9.25 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. CIBC restated an outperform rating and set a C$16.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Friday, May 7th. Eight Capital increased their price target on Cenovus Energy to C$13.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cenovus Energy has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$11.25.

CVE stock opened at C$9.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$19.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.58. Cenovus Energy has a 52 week low of C$4.15 and a 52 week high of C$10.77.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$9.52 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will post 1.0281326 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.018 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -6.46%.

In other Cenovus Energy news, Director Richard Joseph Marcogliese bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$9.81 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,071.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$98,142.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

