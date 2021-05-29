Centaur Hits Market Cap of $6.26 Million (CNTR)

Centaur (CURRENCY:CNTR) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 28th. Centaur has a market cap of $6.26 million and $1.29 million worth of Centaur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Centaur coin can currently be bought for $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Centaur has traded 18.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.84 or 0.00079199 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005056 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002746 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00018947 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002748 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $329.23 or 0.00904141 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,343.86 or 0.09182931 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.25 or 0.00091304 BTC.

CNTR is a coin. Centaur’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,276,208,333 coins. The official website for Centaur is cntr.finance . Centaur’s official Twitter account is @OfficialCentaur and its Facebook page is accessible here . Centaur’s official message board is medium.com/centaur

According to CryptoCompare, “Centaur utilizes a semi-decentralised approach to constructing solutions, leveraging on the transparency and security of decentralised architectures while providing a fail-safe layer through centralised systems and processes. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centaur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centaur should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Centaur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

