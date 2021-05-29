Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) Receives C$10.63 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$10.63.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cormark lowered Centerra Gold from a “top pick” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$24.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Centerra Gold from C$15.50 to C$10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Centerra Gold to C$9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold to C$11.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.25 to C$11.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

Shares of CG opened at C$9.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of C$2.91 billion and a PE ratio of 4.37. Centerra Gold has a 12 month low of C$8.21 and a 12 month high of C$19.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.57 and a 200-day moving average price of C$12.58.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$508.90 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Centerra Gold will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.90%.

In other news, Senior Officer Dennis Kwong sold 70,426 shares of Centerra Gold stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.40, for a total value of C$873,282.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,034 shares in the company, valued at C$546,021.60. Also, Director Sheryl Pressler sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.20, for a total transaction of C$52,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$540,777.60. Insiders have sold 76,575 shares of company stock worth $954,449 in the last quarter.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

