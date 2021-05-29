Cervus Equipment’s (CERV) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their outperform rating on shares of Cervus Equipment (TSE:CERV) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a C$20.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC boosted their price target on Cervus Equipment from C$16.50 to C$18.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Cervus Equipment from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of TSE:CERV opened at C$17.35 on Tuesday. Cervus Equipment has a 1 year low of C$6.09 and a 1 year high of C$17.90. The company has a market cap of C$267.19 million and a PE ratio of 9.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.75, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$16.64 and its 200 day moving average is C$14.00.

About Cervus Equipment

Cervus Equipment Corporation, an equipment dealer, provides equipment solutions to customers in agriculture, transportation, and industrial markets in Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Agricultural, Transportation, and Industrial. The company provides riding mower, gator utility vehicles, zero-turn mowers, tractors, commercial mowers, as well as cutters and shredders and front-end loaders.

