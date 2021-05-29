Cervus Equipment’s (CERV) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their outperform rating on shares of Cervus Equipment (TSE:CERV) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a C$20.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC boosted their price target on Cervus Equipment from C$16.50 to C$18.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Cervus Equipment from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of TSE:CERV opened at C$17.35 on Tuesday. Cervus Equipment has a 1 year low of C$6.09 and a 1 year high of C$17.90. The company has a market cap of C$267.19 million and a PE ratio of 9.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.75, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$16.64 and its 200 day moving average is C$14.00.

Cervus Equipment Corporation, an equipment dealer, provides equipment solutions to customers in agriculture, transportation, and industrial markets in Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Agricultural, Transportation, and Industrial. The company provides riding mower, gator utility vehicles, zero-turn mowers, tractors, commercial mowers, as well as cutters and shredders and front-end loaders.

