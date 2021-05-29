Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $260 million-$300 million.

CHRA opened at $6.23 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.40. The company has a market cap of $189.57 million, a PE ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 0.36. Charah Solutions has a 52 week low of $1.48 and a 52 week high of $6.63.

Get Charah Solutions alerts:

Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). Charah Solutions had a negative return on equity of 52.47% and a negative net margin of 12.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Charah Solutions will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Charah Solutions from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Charah Solutions Company Profile

Charah Solutions, Inc provides environmental services to the power generation industry in the United States. The company offers remediation and compliance services, including environmental management of landfills for coal-fired power generation facilities and new and existing ash ponds; active pond management services, such as closure by removal, cap-in-place, and design and construction of new ponds.

Featured Story: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Charah Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charah Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.