Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Price Target Raised to $355.00 at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) had its price objective raised by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $350.00 to $355.00 in a report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the medical research company’s stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on CRL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $334.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Charles River Laboratories International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $361.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $338.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $324.00 to $369.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Charles River Laboratories International presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $327.80.
Shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $337.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Charles River Laboratories International has a 52-week low of $165.76 and a 52-week high of $349.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $326.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $280.63.
In other news, CEO James C. Foster sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.17, for a total transaction of $2,573,775.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,088 shares in the company, valued at $75,870,768.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Birgit Girshick sold 18,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.61, for a total value of $5,541,091.71. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,096,153.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,702 shares of company stock worth $12,401,747. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,591,211 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,620,503,000 after buying an additional 221,598 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,378,439 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $399,513,000 after buying an additional 6,689 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,261,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $365,568,000 after buying an additional 169,486 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 657.7% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 992,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $287,564,000 after buying an additional 861,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 881,648 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $255,529,000 after buying an additional 24,669 shares in the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile
Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).
