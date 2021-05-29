Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Price Target Raised to $355.00 at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) had its price objective raised by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $350.00 to $355.00 in a report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on CRL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $334.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Charles River Laboratories International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $361.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $338.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $324.00 to $369.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Charles River Laboratories International presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $327.80.

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $337.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Charles River Laboratories International has a 52-week low of $165.76 and a 52-week high of $349.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $326.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $280.63.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $824.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.52 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 12.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO James C. Foster sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.17, for a total transaction of $2,573,775.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,088 shares in the company, valued at $75,870,768.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Birgit Girshick sold 18,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.61, for a total value of $5,541,091.71. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,096,153.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,702 shares of company stock worth $12,401,747. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,591,211 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,620,503,000 after buying an additional 221,598 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,378,439 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $399,513,000 after buying an additional 6,689 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,261,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $365,568,000 after buying an additional 169,486 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 657.7% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 992,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $287,564,000 after buying an additional 861,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 881,648 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $255,529,000 after buying an additional 24,669 shares in the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

