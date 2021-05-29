Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. reduced its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 26.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,660 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $15,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,290,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,420,000 after acquiring an additional 167,490 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,190,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,256,000 after buying an additional 222,677 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $732,675,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 912,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,369,000 after buying an additional 156,348 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 596,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,799,000 after buying an additional 79,189 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CHTR traded up $2.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $694.53. 563,705 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,097,599. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $667.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $642.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $498.08 and a fifty-two week high of $712.41. The firm has a market cap of $131.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.26, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.98.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.34 by ($0.23). Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $12.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 19.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider David Ellen sold 10,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.77, for a total transaction of $6,371,383.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,378,396.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David C. Merritt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $697.45, for a total transaction of $697,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,907 shares in the company, valued at $6,212,187.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,707 shares of company stock worth $21,677,618. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Charter Communications from $724.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. HSBC boosted their price objective on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Charter Communications from $763.00 to $816.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Charter Communications from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $708.92.

Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

