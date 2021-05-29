Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) Stock Position Raised by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,687 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned 1.95% of Chase worth $21,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Chase by 220.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,960 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 14,412 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Chase by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,642 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,004,000 after purchasing an additional 9,321 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Chase by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 520,606 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,593,000 after purchasing an additional 8,845 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new position in Chase during the 4th quarter valued at about $667,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Chase by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 100,338 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,134,000 after purchasing an additional 5,905 shares during the period. 69.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chase alerts:

In related news, Director John H. Derby III sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.08, for a total transaction of $133,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,031. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Chase sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.54, for a total transaction of $118,540.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,861,321.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $507,872. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Chase stock opened at $106.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $108.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 0.68. Chase Co. has a 52-week low of $92.65 and a 52-week high of $123.13.

Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 8th. The construction company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $68.45 million during the quarter. Chase had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 12.46%.

Chase Company Profile

Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, manufactures and sells protective materials for various applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants and Additives segment offers protective conformal and moisture protective electronic coatings; advanced adhesives, sealants, and coatings; polymeric microspheres; polyurethane dispersions; and superabsorbent polymers.

See Also: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Chase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.