ChatCoin (CHAT) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $201,081.00

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 28th. ChatCoin has a market cap of $3.08 million and approximately $201,081.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ChatCoin has traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar. One ChatCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ChatCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $36,637.65 or 1.00499209 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.19 or 0.00036191 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00009425 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.65 or 0.00089548 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000990 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000696 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004670 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000132 BTC.

ChatCoin Coin Profile

ChatCoin (CHAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. ChatCoin’s official website is www.openchat.co

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

Buying and Selling ChatCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChatCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ChatCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ChatCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ChatCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.