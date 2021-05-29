Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Acquires New Shares in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 126.2% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on ABC shares. Mizuho upped their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded AmerisourceBergen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Cowen increased their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. AmerisourceBergen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.50.

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 20,914 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.96, for a total transaction of $2,446,101.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,085,229.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 33,697 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total value of $3,797,988.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 216,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,426,962.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 107,157 shares of company stock worth $12,370,039. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABC stock opened at $114.74 on Friday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a twelve month low of $92.00 and a twelve month high of $125.86. The company has a market capitalization of $23.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $119.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.29.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.05. AmerisourceBergen had a positive return on equity of 277.60% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $49.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.28%.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.