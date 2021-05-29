Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Raises Position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,667 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock were worth $106,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 70.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,486,592 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $111,756,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180,506 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,333,190 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $56,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698,152 shares in the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB acquired a new stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the first quarter valued at $8,972,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,261,230 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $68,898,000 after acquiring an additional 903,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,472,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $48,980,000 after acquiring an additional 874,620 shares in the last quarter.

MBT stock opened at $9.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.10. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a 1-year low of $7.72 and a 1-year high of $9.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.83, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $18.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $16.77 by $1.95. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 159.27%. As a group, analysts expect that Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

About Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company provides telecommunication services primarily in Russia. It offers voice and data transmission, internet access, broadband, pay TV, and various value added services through wireless and fixed lines; financial services; and integration services, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

