Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Takes $204,000 Position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 4,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BCE. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of BCE by 34.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 718,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,904,000 after purchasing an additional 185,075 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in BCE by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in BCE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its stake in BCE by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 20,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 6,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. grew its stake in BCE by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 14,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. 45.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BCE stock opened at $49.72 on Friday. BCE Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.91 and a 52-week high of $50.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.75 and a 200-day moving average of $44.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.83.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. BCE had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The company had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.7072 per share. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.22%.

Several brokerages recently commented on BCE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of BCE from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of BCE from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of BCE from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of BCE from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.15.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

