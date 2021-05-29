Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of ($0.22) Per Share

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Chemomab Therapeutics in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.22) for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Chemomab Therapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at ($1.43) EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CMMB. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chemomab Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

CMMB opened at $17.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.94. The firm has a market cap of $189.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 0.78. Chemomab Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $12.32 and a twelve month high of $168.80.

Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($4.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($8.00) by $4.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $239,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $74,019,000.

Chemomab Therapeutics Company Profile

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. engages in the research and development of biological drugs for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company was formerly known as Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. and changed its name to Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. in March 16, 2021. Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd.

