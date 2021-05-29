Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) – B. Riley reduced their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 25th. B. Riley analyst M. Howlett now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.26 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.33. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Get Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.10.

NYSE CHMI opened at $9.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $167.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.76 and a 200-day moving average of $9.51. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a fifty-two week low of $8.22 and a fifty-two week high of $11.04.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.11). Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 55.90%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 6.7% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 24,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 74,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 34,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 3,399 shares in the last quarter. 39.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.67%.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Company Profile

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets, and All Other segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets and residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS).

Read More: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.