Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR) shares were down 3.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.40 and last traded at $0.40. Approximately 74,509 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 84,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.42.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.35 and its 200-day moving average is $0.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.047 per share. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 46.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This is an increase from Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust owns royalty interests in oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties located in the Colony Granite Wash play in Washita County in the Anadarko Basin of Western Oklahoma. The company has royalty interests in 69 producing wells and 118 development wells, and in approximately 26,400 net acres of area.

