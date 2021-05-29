China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “China Eastern is involved in the Transportation Industry, and is the primary air carrier serving Shanghai, China’s eastern gateway. “

Shares of NYSE CEA opened at $23.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.55. China Eastern Airlines has a 1 year low of $16.85 and a 1 year high of $26.19.

China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The transportation company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. China Eastern Airlines had a negative return on equity of 20.81% and a negative net margin of 20.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that China Eastern Airlines will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of China Eastern Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in China Eastern Airlines during the first quarter worth $204,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in China Eastern Airlines during the first quarter worth $315,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in China Eastern Airlines during the first quarter valued at $369,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of China Eastern Airlines in the first quarter valued at about $495,000. 0.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About China Eastern Airlines

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, tour operations, air catering, and other miscellaneous services.

