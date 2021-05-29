China Vanke (OTCMKTS:CHVKF) Trading Down 18.3%

Shares of China Vanke Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHVKF) dropped 18.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.43 and last traded at $3.43. Approximately 400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 1,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.20.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of China Vanke from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.81.

China Vanke Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of properties in the Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through Property Development and Property Management segments. It develops residential buildings, commercial offices, and other ancillary facilities.

