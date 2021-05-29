CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decrease of 80.3% from the April 29th total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:CHSCM opened at $27.48 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.59. CHS has a 1 year low of $23.82 and a 1 year high of $28.18.
CHS Company Profile
