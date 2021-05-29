CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decrease of 80.3% from the April 29th total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHSCM opened at $27.48 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.59. CHS has a 1 year low of $23.82 and a 1 year high of $28.18.

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids.

