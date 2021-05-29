Churchill Capital Corp II (NYSE:CCX) Short Interest Update

Churchill Capital Corp II (NYSE:CCX) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,220,000 shares, a drop of 55.0% from the April 29th total of 2,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 855,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paradice Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp II during the first quarter worth about $77,129,000. Fort Baker Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp II during the fourth quarter worth about $23,048,000. Clearline Capital LP acquired a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp II during the first quarter worth about $20,547,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Churchill Capital Corp II by 669,101.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,020,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,918,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020,686 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp II during the fourth quarter worth about $20,077,000. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Churchill Capital Corp II alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on CCX. Benchmark began coverage on Churchill Capital Corp II in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson began coverage on Churchill Capital Corp II in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

Shares of CCX stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,830,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,308,205. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.02 and its 200-day moving average is $10.16. Churchill Capital Corp II has a 1-year low of $9.92 and a 1-year high of $11.99.

About Churchill Capital Corp II

Churchill Capital Corp II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was formerly known as Hornblower Acquisition Corp.

See Also: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Capital Corp II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Capital Corp II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.