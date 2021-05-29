Churchill Capital Corp II (NYSE:CCX) Short Interest Update

Churchill Capital Corp II (NYSE:CCX) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,220,000 shares, a drop of 55.0% from the April 29th total of 2,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 855,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paradice Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp II during the first quarter worth about $77,129,000. Fort Baker Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp II during the fourth quarter worth about $23,048,000. Clearline Capital LP acquired a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp II during the first quarter worth about $20,547,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Churchill Capital Corp II by 669,101.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,020,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,918,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020,686 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp II during the fourth quarter worth about $20,077,000. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of research firms have commented on CCX. Benchmark began coverage on Churchill Capital Corp II in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson began coverage on Churchill Capital Corp II in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.
About Churchill Capital Corp II
Churchill Capital Corp II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was formerly known as Hornblower Acquisition Corp.
