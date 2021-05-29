CIBC Boosts Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target to C$34.00

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources to C$34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$26.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$30.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an action list buy rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Teck Resources has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$30.36.

Teck Resources stock opened at C$29.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$28.07 and a 200 day moving average of C$25.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$15.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.68. Teck Resources has a 12-month low of C$12.76 and a 12-month high of C$32.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.54.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

