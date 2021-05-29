CIBC Boosts Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target to C$34.00

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources to C$34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$26.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$30.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an action list buy rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Teck Resources has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$30.36.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Teck Resources stock opened at C$29.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$28.07 and a 200 day moving average of C$25.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$15.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.68. Teck Resources has a 12-month low of C$12.76 and a 12-month high of C$32.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.54.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

Featured Article: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.