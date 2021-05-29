Cibc World Markets Corp Lowers Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Cibc World Markets Corp lessened its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 48.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,727 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 12,105 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DGX. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the first quarter worth $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 8,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.96, for a total transaction of $1,194,698.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,619,310.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 5,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.47, for a total value of $671,499.78. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,049 shares of company stock worth $8,022,841. 1.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DGX opened at $131.67 on Friday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $103.26 and a 1 year high of $142.80. The company has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $132.35 and its 200 day moving average is $125.47.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by ($0.01). Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 11.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 4th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to buy up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.18%.

DGX has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Mizuho raised their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $151.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.50.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

