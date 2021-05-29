Cibc World Markets Corp Makes New Investment in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,485,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC acquired a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,954,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 180,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,955,000 after acquiring an additional 8,204 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,819,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 53,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,654,000 after buying an additional 8,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Isomer Partners LP lifted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Isomer Partners LP now owns 650,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,140,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 71,540 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.61, for a total transaction of $10,059,239.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 263,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,999,974.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PENN opened at $81.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a PE ratio of -585.46 and a beta of 2.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.96 and a fifty-two week high of $142.00.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 0.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($5.26) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PENN shares. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.10.

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. The company operates live sports betting properties in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; Barstool Sports, an online sports betting app in Pennsylvania; and online social casino, bingo, and online casinos under the iGaming name in Pennsylvania and Michigan.

