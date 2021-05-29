Cibc World Markets Corp Reduces Stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Cibc World Markets Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 48.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 17,782 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Entergy were worth $1,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entergy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entergy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Entergy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Entergy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Entergy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Entergy alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on ETR shares. Vertical Research upgraded Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Entergy from $119.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.63.

Shares of NYSE:ETR opened at $105.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.55. Entergy Co. has a 52 week low of $85.78 and a 52 week high of $113.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.24 and a 200 day moving average of $100.53.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.30. Entergy had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.14%.

In other Entergy news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 2,100 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.45, for a total value of $187,845.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 16,000 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total transaction of $1,760,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,941 shares of company stock worth $2,149,838 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.