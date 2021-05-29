Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 13,487 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Cibc World Markets Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 56.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,292 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,487 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Match Group were worth $1,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MTCH. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Match Group by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 21,907,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,312,152,000 after acquiring an additional 5,569,078 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Match Group during the fourth quarter worth $344,796,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Match Group by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,558,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,352,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416,793 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Match Group by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,505,543 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $530,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,136 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Match Group by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,750,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $566,962,000 after acquiring an additional 961,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Philip D. Eigenmann sold 10,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,587,986.81. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,587,986.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.82, for a total value of $347,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,411,660.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Match Group from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Match Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on Match Group from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Match Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.15.

NASDAQ MTCH opened at $143.38 on Friday. Match Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.56 and a 1-year high of $174.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $145.53 and a 200-day moving average of $147.28. The firm has a market cap of $38.75 billion, a PE ratio of 78.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.13.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.18. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 39.56% and a net margin of 20.44%. The company had revenue of $667.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Match Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

