Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 80,909 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Cibc World Markets Corp reduced its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 88.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 80,909 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $1,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 18.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,357,000 after buying an additional 21,688 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 6,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 85,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,785,000 after buying an additional 39,037 shares during the last quarter. 91.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $160.70 on Friday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.06 and a 52 week high of $161.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $18.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.17, a PEG ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.67.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($1.21). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 15.76%. The business had revenue of $425.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 63.76%.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, Director David P. Stockert sold 6,039 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.67, for a total transaction of $946,130.13. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,836,682.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 683 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total value of $100,018.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,036,196.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,671 shares of company stock valued at $3,850,740. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $132.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.36.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

