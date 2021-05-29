Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 9,205 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Cibc World Markets Corp reduced its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 57.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,887 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 9,205 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX boosted its stake in Workday by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 10,483 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Workday by 4.9% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,041 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Workday by 89.1% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Workday by 1.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,550 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in Workday by 8.2% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 722 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. 69.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $228.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.58 billion, a PE ratio of -190.60 and a beta of 1.28. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.70 and a 1 year high of $282.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $244.09 and its 200 day moving average is $241.38.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The software maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. Workday had a negative return on equity of 4.27% and a negative net margin of 6.54%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WDAY shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Workday from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. OTR Global upgraded Workday to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Workday from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JMP Securities raised their price target on Workday from $296.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Workday from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Workday currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.65.

In other Workday news, Director David A. Duffield sold 196,548 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.42, for a total transaction of $50,005,742.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 7,344 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.68, for a total value of $1,863,025.92. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 444,255 shares of company stock worth $113,608,400. Insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

