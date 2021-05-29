Cibc World Markets Corp Trims Stake in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Cibc World Markets Corp reduced its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 38.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,437 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $1,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Group in the first quarter worth $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Group in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Group in the first quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Caribbean Group alerts:

In other news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 23,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,133,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,605,190. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 15,208 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,444,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,756,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,153 shares of company stock valued at $7,465,911. Insiders own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RCL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Truist upped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $48.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $62.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.14.

Shares of NYSE:RCL opened at $93.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. Royal Caribbean Group has a 12 month low of $45.06 and a 12 month high of $99.24.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($4.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.54) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $42.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.71 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Group will post -13.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Group Profile

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.