Cigna Investments Inc. New Boosts Stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,297 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LUV. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 186,312 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $8,684,000 after purchasing an additional 53,604 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,341 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,634,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LUV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Southwest Airlines from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.70.

In related news, Director John T. Montford sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total value of $30,925.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,234.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock opened at $61.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.44 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.97. Southwest Airlines Co. has a one year low of $30.24 and a one year high of $64.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.64.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 41.71% and a negative return on equity of 46.10%. Southwest Airlines’s quarterly revenue was down 51.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

