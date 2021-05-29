Cigna Investments Inc. New Has $1.32 Million Stock Holdings in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the first quarter worth $30,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the first quarter worth $48,000. 84.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Nicoletta Giadrossi sold 3,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total transaction of $358,806.25. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on INFO. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IHS Markit presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.57.

Shares of IHS Markit stock opened at $105.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.59 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $105.05 and its 200-day moving average is $94.83. IHS Markit Ltd. has a one year low of $68.03 and a one year high of $109.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. IHS Markit’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

