Cigna Investments Inc. New Increases Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,774 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $1,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 61.3% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,567 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $7,210,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 23.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 538,243 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $291,475,000 after buying an additional 100,492 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $1,057,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,559,797 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $833,524,000 after buying an additional 48,077 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Align Technology alerts:

In related news, CFO John Morici sold 6,863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.65, for a total value of $4,101,671.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,816,856. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.70, for a total value of $2,993,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,551,916.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,396 shares of company stock worth $13,413,107. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Align Technology from $690.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Align Technology from $655.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on Align Technology from $475.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Align Technology from $625.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $683.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $622.75.

ALGN opened at $590.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $592.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $548.85. Align Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $237.24 and a one year high of $647.20.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $894.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.27 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 16.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

Read More: What is an inverted yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.