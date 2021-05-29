Cigna Investments Inc. New Increases Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,344,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,382,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485,347 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,711,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,138,738,000 after acquiring an additional 60,130 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,423,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $968,452,000 after acquiring an additional 88,408 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,647,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $651,242,000 after acquiring an additional 111,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 131.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,719,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $307,075,000 after acquiring an additional 976,663 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SWK opened at $216.80 on Friday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.80 and a 1 year high of $225.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.57. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 30.97%.

Several equities analysts have commented on SWK shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.55.

In related news, EVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 8,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.99, for a total value of $1,746,066.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,059 shares in the company, valued at $6,522,079.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 3,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total value of $629,511.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,780,397.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,065 shares of company stock valued at $3,932,015 in the last quarter. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

