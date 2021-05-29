Cigna Investments Inc. New Purchases 1,765 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,247 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 4.2% in the first quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 237,680 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,463,000 after acquiring an additional 9,550 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 23.8% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,771,826 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $75,364,000 after acquiring an additional 531,978 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,575,000. Ossiam lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 14,047.1% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 34,519 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 34,275 shares during the period. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SLB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.78.

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $31.33 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.71. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $13.70 and a 12-month high of $34.33. The company has a market capitalization of $43.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.28 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 13.30%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s revenue was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.53%.

In related news, EVP Hinda Gharbi sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $903,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,262 shares in the company, valued at $3,890,786.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.