Cigna Investments Inc. New Purchases 53 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ROP. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 111.0% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 14,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after acquiring an additional 7,449 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Roper Technologies by 9,045.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Roper Technologies by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Roper Technologies by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $296,000. Institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

ROP stock opened at $450.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.71. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $362.90 and a 52-week high of $455.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $435.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $414.50.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 17.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.66%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $460.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $486.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $447.67.

In other Roper Technologies news, VP Jason Conley sold 5,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,429,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robert Crisci sold 6,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.83, for a total transaction of $2,536,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,457,382.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

