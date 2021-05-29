Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 49 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Cigna Investments Inc. New cut its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,941 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 15.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,893,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $803,193,000 after acquiring an additional 397,687 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,223,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $345,162,000 after purchasing an additional 20,781 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the fourth quarter worth $297,815,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,042,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,183,000 after purchasing an additional 25,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 870,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,456,000 after purchasing an additional 227,280 shares in the last quarter. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 4,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.09, for a total transaction of $1,052,773.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,295,693.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 826 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.46, for a total value of $214,313.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,919,662.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,908 shares of company stock valued at $1,790,734 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SBAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of SBA Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $305.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $309.00 to $346.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. SBA Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $322.45.

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC opened at $298.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $290.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $277.30. SBA Communications Co. has a 52 week low of $232.88 and a 52 week high of $328.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.60 billion, a PE ratio of 242.37 and a beta of 0.20.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.45). SBA Communications had a net margin of 6.59% and a negative return on equity of 2.99%. The company had revenue of $548.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.79 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.14) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.58%.

SBA Communications Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

