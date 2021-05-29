Cigna (NYSE:CI) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Cigna (NYSE:CI) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of at least $20.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $20.42. The company issued revenue guidance of at least $166 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $166.60 billion.Cigna also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 20.200- EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CI. Citigroup restated a buy rating and issued a $273.00 price objective on shares of Cigna in a report on Friday, February 5th. Mizuho upped their target price on Cigna from $264.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Truist upped their target price on Cigna from $300.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cigna from $265.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $275.76.

Get Cigna alerts:

Cigna stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $258.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,054,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,727,947. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $255.39 and its 200 day moving average is $227.55. The company has a market cap of $88.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Cigna has a 52-week low of $158.84 and a 52-week high of $272.81.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.31. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 5.18%. The firm had revenue of $40.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Cigna will post 20.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. Cigna’s payout ratio is currently 21.68%.

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 16,314 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total transaction of $3,464,604.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,360,862.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew G. Manders sold 3,087 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total value of $655,586.19. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,830,445.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 282,848 shares of company stock worth $71,328,307. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Article: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.