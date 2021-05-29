CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $11.51

Shares of CIM Commercial Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.51 and traded as high as $12.19. CIM Commercial Trust shares last traded at $11.98, with a volume of 66,680 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CMCT. TheStreet raised CIM Commercial Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CIM Commercial Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

The firm has a market cap of $177.88 million, a PE ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 7.16, a quick ratio of 7.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.36.

CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.20. CIM Commercial Trust had a negative return on equity of 48.58% and a negative net margin of 24.70%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. CIM Commercial Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -15.71%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in CIM Commercial Trust by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 228,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,248,000 after buying an additional 24,520 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in CIM Commercial Trust by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in CIM Commercial Trust by 450.6% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 14,419 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in CIM Commercial Trust by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 657,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,361,000 after acquiring an additional 43,210 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in CIM Commercial Trust by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 57,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 12,870 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.33% of the company’s stock.

CIM Commercial Trust Company Profile (NASDAQ:CMCT)

CIM Commercial is a real estate investment trust that primarily acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office assets in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the United States (including improving and developing such assets). Its properties are primarily located in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area.

