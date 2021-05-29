Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) Downgraded by Raymond James to “Market Perform”

Raymond James cut shares of Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on XEC. MKM Partners raised Cimarex Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Scotiabank cut Cimarex Energy from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp increased their price target on Cimarex Energy from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Cimarex Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price target for the company from $72.00 to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Cimarex Energy from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $69.71.

Get Cimarex Energy alerts:

XEC stock opened at $67.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of -6.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.59. Cimarex Energy has a 12-month low of $22.39 and a 12-month high of $74.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.45.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $679.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $584.19 million. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 17.85% and a negative net margin of 60.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cimarex Energy will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Cimarex Energy’s payout ratio is presently 77.70%.

In other Cimarex Energy news, VP Stephen P. Bell sold 6,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total value of $426,346.59. Also, CFO G Mark Burford sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total value of $335,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 174,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,716,064.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,451 shares of company stock valued at $1,683,447 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cimarex Energy in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Ironwood Financial llc grew its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 112.7% during the first quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 1,059 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

Featured Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Cimarex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimarex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.