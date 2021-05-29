Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Mizuho

Mizuho downgraded shares of Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has $84.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

XEC has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler lowered Cimarex Energy from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $88.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI cut Cimarex Energy to an outperform rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Bank of America restated a neutral rating on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Cimarex Energy from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cimarex Energy has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $69.71.

Shares of NYSE XEC opened at $67.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Cimarex Energy has a 1-year low of $22.39 and a 1-year high of $74.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.54 and its 200 day moving average is $52.45.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $679.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $584.19 million. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 17.85% and a negative net margin of 60.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cimarex Energy will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.70%.

In other Cimarex Energy news, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 15,000 shares of Cimarex Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total transaction of $921,450.00. Also, CFO G Mark Burford sold 5,000 shares of Cimarex Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total value of $335,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 174,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,716,064.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,451 shares of company stock valued at $1,683,447 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $261,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 20,740 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 5,344 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 90,124 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,354,000 after buying an additional 5,570 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $492,000. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $309,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

